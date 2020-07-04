Saturday Night Social: Kimberly Guilfoyle and 50,000 Others Test Positive for Coronavirus

Photo : Manny Carabel/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the United States, with over 50,000 new cases confirmed on Friday.



One of those 50k and change is grabbing headlines: Kimberly Guilfoyle, the pre-caricatured Fox News anchor-turned-Donald Trump fundraiser who has been dating the president’s eldest son since 2018, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, The New York Times reports.

Guilfoyle, who attended the Trump campaign’s ill-advised indoor rally in Tulsa two weeks ago, is currently in South Dakota, as she had planned to attend the President’s firework salute to white supremacy and historical revisionism at Mount Rushmore on Friday. She has canceled all her upcoming events as has her boyfy, Donald Trump, Jr. — who, for the record, has not tested positive for coronavirus at this time . The two plan to drive back to the East Coast rather than fly, the Times says. Here’s hoping their A/C breaks.

But jokes about ol’ Grimberly aside , things are fucking dire right now in the U.S. At least 51,842 new cases were confirmed on Friday, marking the third consecutive day in which more than 50,000 new cases were reported, according to CNN. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting that there will be about 148,000 deaths in the country by the end of July alone—I repeat, by the end of July alone.

California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida are particularly hard hit. All four states hit record highs for daily new cases, per CNN. Just under 9,500 new infections were confirmed in Florida on Friday, with Texas and Florida following closely behind with 7,555 and 7,870 new cases, respectively.

It’s probably too late in the day to stop you from going to the big Fourth of July party you’d be at by now if you were going to be at one at all. (T his sentence ………the illiteracy………) But if you need a reason to skip the celebrations—I mean, other than the fact that America is an intrinsically murderous state whose legacy of colonialism and slavery is beyond all hope of reform, much less worthy of celebration—health officials are warning Americans to stay the fuck home. So, uhhhhhhh ……… Please consider doing that! Take care. xx