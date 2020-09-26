Saturday Night Social: Democrats Have to Be More Annoying Than Ever to Block Trump's Pick

While Donald Trump has officially nominated the anti-abortion and definitely not feminist appellate court judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, positioning her to fill the seat left vacant following the death of long-serving liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over a week ago, there are apparently a few options left open to congressional Democrats if they hope to block Barrett’s confirmation.
The President announced his pick from the new and improved(??) Melania Brand™ White House Rose Garden on Saturday evening, the Associated Press reports.
“I looked and I studied, and you are very eminently qualified,” Trump said, calling the demonic hyper-con law professor “a woman of remarkable intellect and character.”
With a likely majority of votes in the Senate, even after senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine made clear their intentions to vote against confirming whomever the President nominates, Republicans seems poised to confirm Barrett ahead of the presidential election, just as Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have called for. But according to a memo circulating on Capitol Hill this past week, the Democrats might still have some moves up their sleeves.
According to the memo, obtained by The Intercept, congressional Democrats are entertaining a number of strategies to delay Barrett’s confirmation process until after the Nov. 3 election on the chance that the GOP will lose its majority in the Senate. To delay, Democratic senators are urged to employ a wide variety of “dilatory tactics” to slow time down to a screeching halt, from objecting to routine unanimous consent agreements to forcing roll-call votes on motions to adjourn. Democratic representatives can apparently assist in this process, the memo says, perhaps by opening up another impeachment process or something similarly major that would force Senate legislators to stop whatever they’re doing and address what’s going on in the lower house.
In other words, the famously annoying and ineffective congressional Democrats might finally be able to put their number one skill, being really fucking annoying and ineffective, to good use! Not to be bonkers naïve, but, hey—it’s worth a shot.
DISCUSSION
My problem with buying a house is people aren’t just straightforward. They’re always trying to manipulate something. It’s unnecessary and just... ugh.
The house I am buying does have some issues to be remedied. I asked for 1.5 times my estimated cost to fix them because the sellers have been such pains the entire time and I expected more negotiation. Instead they just fixed the plumbing issues and sent the message through our agents that they did have another offer that was $25k higher than mine/asking price but that offer was contingent the 3rd party selling house not yet on the market. But they are still interested and their house is on the market now. Rude. One, IDK why people are out there offering that much above asking in an already difficult market. Two, I resent the implicit threat. If you selected my offer, it was because it was more attractive for some reason and I don’t care if it was money or time.
I do feel very validated with my strategy of getting an offer on my house and that underway before I started making offers, because it clearly paid off.
Anyway, post inspection addendums are all signed so fingers crossed we don’t run into appraisal issues. I should be in my new house a month from now!
Also I had my last week at my old job and while I still had to video call my boss to close out performance, it could have been a lot worse. Starting my new job Monday and pretty freaked out that I will be supervising 8 people. New jobs are always tough but I told my mom coming in as a supervisor is like doing it with an extremely critical audience waiting. It will be fine, but its going to feel strange for a very long time. Not in the least because I have no idea when I will actually meet people beyond virtually.