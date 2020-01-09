Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wants Trump to Bomb His Way Through the Middle East Without Pesky Interference of Congress

Image : Getty

Conservatives love to wax poetic about the glory of the Constitution, but what they love even more is to ignore the parts they don’t like and call it patriotism. Case in point: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Trump press secretary and current Fox News talking head who, o n Thursday, told the gang over at Fox and Friends that she “can’t think of anything dumber than allowing Congress to take over our foreign policy.”

In her bootleg Wednesday Addams cosplay best, Sanders continued: “I think the last thing we want to do is push powers in Congress’s hands and take them away from the president. Any Democrat that doesn’t understand that America is safer now that one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world is rotting in hell is completely naive and completely misses what we need to have in a foreign policy.”



Well, Sanders should probably re- familiarize herself with the War Powers Clause in the good ol’ Constitution. And balance of powers. And the concept of common decency.

Unfortunately for Sanders, the House passed a war powers resolution Thursday evening intended to curtail President Trump engaging in further hostilities in Iran.

Elizabeth Warren dropped her skincare routine. Her secret? Never washing her face. At the end of an interview with Cosmopolitan—which largely covered more substantive topics like healthcare and taxing the wealthy—Warren revealed that all she uses is Ponds moisturizer and nothing else. And he was very matter of fact about it, too.

Jessica Pels: You knew this was coming. What is your skincare routine? Elizabeth Warren: Pond’s Moisturizer. Jessica Pels: That’s a good one. Elizabeth Warren: Every morning, every night. And I never wash my face. Jessica Pels: Wow. Elizabeth Warren: Nope, nope. Jessica Pels: You’re one of those. Elizabeth Warren: Yeah, I am. Jessica Pels: That’s a very French thing.

Oui.

Comedian Larry David says that Bernie Sanders’s presidency would be great for the country, but terrible him.

And speaking of Sanders, model Emily Ratajkowski is feelin’ the Bern:

So is Sunrise Movement , who will hold a rally with Sanders, Rashida Tlaib , and Ro Khanna in Iowa City on Sunday. [ New York Times

, who will hold a rally with Sanders, , and in Iowa City on Sunday. [ Joaquin Castro is posting thirst traps:

