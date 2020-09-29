Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Been Laid To Rest

Photo : Al Drago / Stringer ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Justice Ginsburg passed away on was laid to rest beside her husband, as well as some of her former colleagues on the U.S. Supreme Court.



Advertisement

Ginsburg, who had served on the Supreme Court since former President Bill Clinton appointed her in 1993, was best known for her rulings surrounding gender equality and women’s rights. Last week, Washington D.C. honored the late Justice by designating two days where the general public could come view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court steps and pay their respects—many of them wearing face masks honoring Ginsburg. How simultaneously tragic and dystopic.

Now, of course, it’s time to worry about what’s coming next. President Trump has already nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg’s vacant seat on the Supreme Court, and the right-wing political machine is already working to turn Barrett into a conservative feminist icon. They’re even going so far as to call Barrett “the Glorious ACB,” in an attempt to co-opt the same type of memes that assisted in Ginsburg’s rise to mainstream popularity, especially among young people. Never mind you that the conservative Barrett is anti-abortion and decidedly anti-feminist, the Republicans have decided that actually, words don’t mean anything anymore.

Advertisement

Although Congressional Democrats are brainstorming strategies to delay Barrett’s confirmation process until after the looming Presidential election, it’s hard to anticipate what will happen next.

But for now, rest in peace, Justice Ginsburg.