Rudy Giuliani, Serial Butt-Dialer

Rudy, call me!
- Rudy Giuliani reportedly butt-dialed an NBC reporter, resulting in a voicemail about overseas dealings and needing “a few hundred thousand” dollars. Whoops! This is the second time he’s done this in the last couple of months: in September, he butt-dialed another NBC reporter and was heard talking shit about the Bidens. [NBC News]
- Hello!
- U.S. immigration officials reportedly deleted surveillance footage of Roxsana Hernández, a transgender asylum-seeker who died while in custody last year. “Andrew Free, an attorney working on Hernández’s case along with the Transgender Law Center, said the video would have provided evidence of Hernández’s state of health and what condition she was in while in U.S. custody.” [BuzzFeed News]
- And here’s a Border Patrol chaser: officer misconduct is at a five-year high. [Quartz]
- Senate Democrats do not want Hillary Clinton to run for president because they have brains. [Politico]
- Oklahoma judge halted an abortion law that would lob doctors with criminal charges unless they told patients that the effects of abortion medication can be reversed. Yes, you read that correctly. [Courthouse News]
- Joe Biden’s super PAC is a cadre of corporate lobbyists from the healthcare industry and other ghoulish enterprises. Surprise! [Intercept]
- Some good news for Appalachian coal miners! [New York Times]
- Bernie Sanders and Ariana Grande, folks:
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
