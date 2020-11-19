A Supposedly Feminist Website
Rudy Giuliani Is Leaking

ashleyreese
Ashley Reese
Filed to:old men
old menRudy Giulianielection 2020donald trumphair dye
Illustration for article titled Rudy Giuliani Is Leaking
Image: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and longtime idiot currently heading up President Trump’s fruitless election-related legal challenges, appeared to be sweating out his hair dye during a Thursday afternoon press conference in Washington, D.C.

The excitement of falsely claiming that it was statistically impossible for Trump to lose Pennsylvania, insisting Republicans must investigate voter fraud in big urban cities run by Democrats (in other words, where Black people live), and using a courtroom scene from My Cousin Vinny to argue that election observers were too far away from ballot counters was simply too much to handle. Giuliani began to sweat profusely, and some black hair dye came along for the ride.

He was literally a hot mess.

Giuliani eventually took a break from rambling about the Democratic Party’s “communist” plot to turn the United States into Venezuela and dabbed his head with a handkerchief. But someone needs to tell him that GLH canned hair has its limitations:

Ashley Reese

Staff writer, mint chocolate hater.

