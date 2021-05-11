Republicans Now Debating Whether Liz Cheney Is a Victim of Cancel Culture

Image : Michael Ciaglo ( Getty Images )

In yet another sign that cancel culture isn’t real, even Republicans can’t agree on what constitutes “cancel culture.” This episode of intra- party confusion comes courtesy of Republican leaders’ push to oust Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership post in the House. On Monday, Senator Joni Ernst waded in, arguing that Cheney was being silenced and a victim of cancel culture within her own party. “I feel it’s OK to go ahead and express what you feel is right to express and, you know, cancel culture is cancel culture no matter how you look at it. Unfortunately, I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party,” Ernst told reporters. She added that “we shouldn’t be trying to cancel voices.”

But then Josh Hawley was asked a similar question by Vice’s Elizabeth Landers, and he had a different take. “She’s still going to be a member,” Hawley reportedly replied, and continued: “It’ll give her, certainly, a media platform. I don’t think it’s being canceled in terms of she’s being silenced. It’s a decision for the House caucus who represents them.”



How interesting that someone who is having something taken away from them, but will continue to have a media platform, is not being canceled or silenced, according to Hawley! It’s almost as if claiming one is being canceled is more of a rhetorical trick to deflect criticism away from oneself and towards your perceived enemies, all in an effort to tamp down dissent, as opposed to something that actually happens on a widespread level!

Regardless of this little squabble, Cheney is likely to be voted out of her position as conference chair by her own colleagues on Wednesday.