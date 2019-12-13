Photo : Getty

As the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of impeachment Friday, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal decided to cast her vote with a little flair. Jayapal held up a copy of the United States Constitution as she voted to approve the articles citing abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump. It was a small gesture, but one that effectively mocks the Republican’s fair weather relationship to the document they claim to hold so dear.



The prop also paired seamlessly with the impassioned speech she made before Congress on Wednesday.

“The abuse of Presidential power and obstruction of Congress are the highest of Constitutional crimes and the gravest of betrayals,” Jayapal said. “If we allow this President to put himself above the law, we allow all future presidents to be above the law. We submit then to the fact that we will no longer be a democracy, we will be a monarchy or a dictatorship.”

In all, 23 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee voted in favor of the articles of impeachment; all 17 Republicans voted against it. One Democrat, Congressman Ted Lieu, is recovering from a heart procedure and was unable to attend the vote.

Next, the entire House of Representatives will vote on articles of impeachment. There’s no set date as of yet, but CNN reports that it could be as early as next Wednesday. Impeachment, just in time for the holidays!