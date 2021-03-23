Rep. Matt Gaetz Is Thrilled That His Not-So-Secret Son, Nestor, Enjoyed Spring Break

Image : Kevin Dietsch ( AP )

Remember last year, when Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz conveniently revealed that he had a Cuban son during a debate over police reform and race? Well, Cuban Son is back and enjoyed spring break in Panama City, with Gaetz’s blessing.

Gaetz appeared on Fox News’s Hannity Monday night to discuss the new curfew Miami Beach imposed, after being inundated with massive crowds of spring breakers taking advantage of Florida’s sunshine and lax covid-19 restrictions. The Florida Congressman said that despite some hesitation, he allowed his son, Nestor, to embark on a brief getaway.

“My son is a college freshman,” Gaetz said. “He had no real graduation, no prom, and I struggled with whether or not to allow him to enjoy spring break at Panama City beach. I allowed him to have an abbreviated one. I did not have a good night’s rest the entire time I was there until I knew he was safe, okay, and back at school.”

Nestor is not Gaetz’s biological son, and Gaetz has never legally adopted Nestor, but according to Gaetz, he’s as good as family. Last June, Gaetz tweeted that Nestor “came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida.” Nestor was 12-years-old at the time and his older sister was dating Gaetz. The couple broke up a couple of years ago, but according to Gaetz, that only caused a brief disruption in their living situation.

He told People, “Our relationship as a family is defined by our love for each other, not by any paperwork.” He added that Nestor, “is my son in every conceivable way, and I can’t imagine loving him any more if he was my own flesh and blood.”



Gaetz declined to discuss Nestor’s current relationship with his biological family, which is perhaps not Gaetz’s business to discuss. But the reveal was undeniably strange. Gaetz never mentioned having a son before and only trotted him out as a gotcha during a discussion about racism and state violence. Additionally, an old photo made the rounds in which Gaetz referred to Nestor, a former Congressional page, as a “local student.” Not necessarily a lie, but an admittedly odd name for your so-called son.

Nestor tweeted that he wanted to remain a secret so he could have a normal life, but that now he’s old enough to “handle it.” Well, at least now he’s free to be featured in Gaetz’s awkward Instagram photos about patriotism and shit.