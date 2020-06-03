Really Racist Guy Loses to Regular Racist Guy

Image : via Getty

U.S. Representative Steve King, who has long had the honor of being the biggest white supremacist in a party full of them, lost his Congressional seat tonight. Sad!

King, who has (poorly) represented Iowa’s fourth Congressional district since 2003, lost to primary challenger Randy Feenstra. Sadly, King didn’t lose entirely because Iowans are fed up with some of his greatest hits—which include meeting with white supremacist organizations overseas, claiming humanity wouldn’t exist without rape or incest, asking why “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization” was offensive, and once literally telling Chris Cuomo, “I’d like to see an America that’s just so homogenous that we look a lot the same”—so much as the Republicans finally stripped him of his committee assignments in January 2019, rendering him ineffective in office.

Feenstra, meanwhile, is a self-proclaimed Christian conservative, a big Trump fan, anti-abortion, and more likely than King to beat his Democratic challenger for the seat in the fall. Still, a white supremacist gone is a white supremacist gone.

Here are some headlines to remember him by:



We’ll miss you, Steve. JK, no we won’t, bye forever! Or at least until Dancing With the Stars returns in 2025.