Reality Show President Writes Sassy Letter to Andrea from 90210

Image : Beverly Hills 90210/Mandel Ngan ( Getty Images )

Donald Trump resigned from the Screen Actors Guild in a dramatic letter sent on Thursday to the union’s president, Gabrielle Carteris, best known for her role as the brainy, vest-wearing feminist Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills 90210. This move comes weeks after the union’s National Board decided to re-evaluate his membership following the January 6 Capitol Riot.

So the former U.S. president figured, hey, why get fired when you could just quit? And if you can shit on the person you’re writing the letter to as well, even better.

He wrote: “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares! While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few.”

Advertisement

First of all, there’s no way Trump is unfamiliar with Carteris’s work since her wildly popular show featured buxom teens wearing bikinis and he is Donald Trump. He went on to pat himself on the back for helping the “dying” cable news television business and claimed he “created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC [MSNBC] and Fake News CNN.” Trump then accused the union, which represents approximately 160,000 entertainers, of merely collecting dues and “promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas.”

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” he wrote.

Okay, does anybody else kind of wish Trump was temporarily unbanned from Twitter just so we could witness his SAG-AFTRA meltdown in real-time? Just a little bit? Come on. He can lose his tweeting privileges again right after, I just want to see him bombarded with 90210 memes.