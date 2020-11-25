RBG'S Body Wasn't Even Cold When Mitch McConnell Started Pushing Trump to Nominate Amy Coney Barrett

Image : Saul Loeb/AFP ( Getty Images )

While we don’t need more reminders that Senate Majority Leader and evil turtle Mitch McConnell sucks, here’s another—McConnell didn’t even wait for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body to be cold before he began plotting how to install a conservative ideologue as her replacement.

According to McConnell’s former chief of staff Josh Holmes, who was interviewed by FRONTLINE for a documentary that premiered on Tuesday, McConnell called Donald Trump the very same night Ginsburg died to push for Amy Coney Barrett to be Ginsburg’s replacement on the Supreme Court.

“McConnell told [Donald Trump] two things. He said, ‘First, I’m going to put out a statement that says we’re going to fill the vacancy.’ Second, he said, ‘You’ve gotta nominate Amy Coney Barrett,’” Holmes told FRONTLINE.

The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was for her replacement to be named by the next president. But McConnell, true to form, doesn’t care about pesky little things like people’s final wishes, he only cares about consolidating power in his (possibly) diseased hands.