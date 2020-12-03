Pro-Trump Attorney Caught Encouraging Florida Republicans to Register to Vote Via His Brother's Georgia Address

The right revels in depicting voter fraud as a Democratic Party extra curricular activity, aided by busloads of undocumented immigrants and Black urban residents. Meanwhile, members of the Republican Party are encouraging voter fraud, without a single Fox News freak- out: Meet Bill Price, a Florida-based attorney and Trump supporter who was caught encouraging Florida voters to change their voter registration to Georgia ahead of the vital Senate runoff races in January.

In a since-deleted Facebook Live video, Price is seen speaking before a small audience of Bay County GOP members on November 7. A cardboard cut-out of President Trump holding up a thumbs-up sign lurked behind him.

“We absolutely have to hold the Senate and we have to start fighting back, and we have to do whatever it takes,” Price said. “And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me.”

Price didn’t just reveal his own underhanded plan. He went one step further and explained how others can commit this blatant case of voter fraud as well.

From WSBTV Atlanta:

Price told the group he’s moving to his brother’s address in Hiram, Georgia in order to register to vote in the January runoff. He repeats and spells and his brother’s name and address, as members of the group jot it down. They can be heard mumbling the address in the background while some write. “We can truly register at that address?” one woman asks. “Sure,” Price answers, adding they have to plan to show a move, suggesting they have mail sent there. “And can it be anywhere in the state of Georgia you can register?” another woman asks. “So if you’ve got cousins, dogs, cats that live somewhere else, it doesn’t need to be one particular county?” “Yep,” Price answers. “This is going to be a statewide election on Jan. 5th. I’m gonna be voting for Kelly Loeffler?” (In the recording, his voice indicates a question, as he mispronounces the senator’s last name). “And David Perdue.”

Price went on to explain how to register to vote in Georgia online, and that if he needs to have a Georgia driver’s license or mail sent to Georgia to prove residency, then so be it.

“If you don’t want to do it, fine,” Price told the audience. “Might as well move to Venezuela now. Get used to that lifestyle, cause that’s what’s coming.”

WSB investigative reporter Nicole Carr managed to capture the nearly hour-long video before it was deleted. She then contacted Price, who claimed the whole thing was one big joke. He denied registering to vote in Georgia and told Carr, via email, “But if my humorous comments bring attention to the massive and widespread voter fraud in Georgia, I would submit to you that it’s a good thing.”

One problem: Price did register to vote in Georgia.

WSB confirmed that Price registered to vote in Georgia one day after he made his speech and used his brother’s address just like he said he would. State election investigators are already on the case.

Price’s brother, meanwhile, also insists that this is one big practical joke:

Carr stopped by Price’s brother’s home on Wednesday. He confirmed he’d been contacted by state investigators, but had not seen the video.

“The whole thing was just tongue- in-cheek,” Fredrick Price said of his brother’s remarks. “There’s nothing here. “ “Some of it was tongue-in- cheek,” Carr said. “The other was specific instructions.” “No,” Price answered. “It wasn’t all a joke,” Carr said. “OK, but No,” Price answered.”

Nothing says “ tongue-in-cheek” quite like telling a group of Florida voters how to register to your brother’s home address in Georgia lest they let the country turn into a communist hellscape.

Voter fraud is rare and hardly the scourge the Republican Party believes it to be, but it’s funny to know that while Republicans have collective meltdowns over obviously fake claims of voter fraud and suppression from the left, they become very quiet over brazen acts of voter fraud from their fellow party members.