President Trump Simply Loves His Tall Son, His 'Beautiful Barron'

ashleyreese
Ashley Reese
Illustration for article titled President Trump Simply Loves His Tall Son, His Beautiful Barron
Image: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

At a North Carolina rally on Thursday, President Trump briefly mentioned his 14-year-old son’s covid-19 diagnosis, as well as his son’s height, and other measures of his physical beauty.

Barron Trump, the very tall product of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has reportedly recovered from the virus that left his parents and seemingly half the White House staff in lockdown. So, naturally, Trump decided to brag about his son’s speedy recovery to the crowd.

Here’s what he said:

My Barron. My tall Barron. He’s very tall. My beautiful Barron. Handsome. He is handsome. But my beautiful Barron had it. He recovered, like, so fast. I said, wait a minute: how long did that take?

Dr. Seuss approves.

Ashley Reese

Staff writer, mint chocolate hater.

DISCUSSION

Benevolus

Man, the train of thought to mouth thing is getting fucking old. It’s like verbal diarrhea.