President Trump Is Shit At Keeping His Lies Straight

Image : Getty

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

What a surprise, President Trump has been caught in another lie.



Anyway, on Friday ABC News reported that they obtained audio revealing President Trump telling his associates that he wanted then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, fired. And guess who was there! Giuliani’s recently indicted goons, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Reminder: Trump has insisted that he doesn’t know Parnas.

Advertisement

From ABC News:

“Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be Trump’s is heard saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.” On the recording, it appears the two Giuliani associates are telling Trump that the U.S. ambassador has been bad-mouthing him, which leads directly to the apparent remarks by the president. The recording was made by Fruman, according to sources familiar with the tape.

Advertisement

The recording was apparently made in April of 2018 in the Trump International Hotel in D.C.

Honestly, I know that we’re know allowed to feel numbed and apathetic about this shit—it lets them win or whatever—but when it comes to the Trump-Ukraine brouhaha, it’s impossible not to approach every new confirmation that Trump lied with an eye roll instead. How are we supposed to act? Shocked? Dismayed? Please, those days are long gone.

Advertisement

In other gross Trump news, the president took some time out of his busy schedule to accuse Democrats of killing babies, just in time for Saturday’s annual parade of ghouls known as March for Life. See how much of this speech you can stomach before throwing your phone or laptop across the room:

Advertisement

For those who weren’t lucky enough to stay off Twitter today, news that podcast blowhard Joe Rogan is thinking about voting for Bernie Sanders was one of the day’s biggest shit shows. The Sanders campaign posted a video Briahna Joy Gray released a statement Friday evening insisting that the Sanders camp will “never compromise our values.”

Advertisement

In other Sanders news, he would much rather be in Iowa than Washington dealing with impeachment shit right now:

Advertisement

And speaking of that: Impeachment viewership is low, proving it isn’t sexy enough for the American people. [ New York Magazine

Black people still don’t fuck with Pete Buttigieg . [ Politico

. [ Joe Biden ’s campaign staff in Iowa forced colleagues to drive in dangerous conditions in Iowa on campaign business. [ The Nation

’s campaign staff in Iowa forced colleagues to drive in dangerous conditions in Iowa on campaign business. [ Elizabeth Warren is trying to avoid drama:

Advertisement