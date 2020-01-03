President Trump Is Kicking Off the New Year With a Big Ol' Troop Surge

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

Aughts nostalgia is already back in style, and nothing says “I love the 2000s” quite like a troop surge, baby. According to Defense Department officials, approximately 3,300 additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Brigade are on “alert status” and will be deployed to the Middle East following the United States’ assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. The deployments will reportedly take place within the next 24 to 48 hours.

While the influx of troops isn’t an especially surprising development, it does little to inspire confidence in the Trump administration’s long- term goals in the region. That Trump and his ruthless band of yes men would actually have long- term goals in the region that didn’t endanger the lives of people in Iran, Iraq, and elsewhere or perpetuate our already seemingly endless string of conflicts, however, is perhaps asking for too much.

During Thursday night’s episode of Project Runway, contestant Tyler Neasloney wondered whether judge Karlie Kloss really wouldn’t even wear his reviled dress design to “dinner with the Kushners.”

Kloss, who is married to Jared Kushner’s brother, Josh Kushner, was visibly taken aback by the snide remark before proceeding to trash Neasloney’s (admittedly uninspired) design.

The comment sounds relatively innocuous on the surface, but there’s layers to this shit. The Kushner family reportedly is no fan of Kloss, and the feeling is apparently mutual. In a July interview with British Vogue, Kloss said that being married into the Kushner-Trump brigade has been “hard,” but insisted that she chooses to focus on the “liberal values” she and Josh share. Still, it’s worth pointing out that Josh is still very much complicit in some of his brother’s bullshit, regardless of party affiliation.

Here's the story, of Ukranian aid freeze. [New York Times]

Marianne Williamson laid off her entire campaign staff, but she's still in it to win it. She's immortal, folks. [Politico]

The Trump administration is pushing for the Supreme Court to allow the passage of a regressive Louisiana law

Fox News goon Geraldo Rivera is only right twice a year. Here’s time number one of 2020:

Have a good weekend, everyone.