A Supposedly Feminist Website
Trump Administration

Poll Finds Trump Supporters Think Donald Trump Is Better Than Abraham Lincoln

Caitlin Cruz
Filed to:Donald Trump
10.2K
39
Save
Photo: MANDEL NGAN (AFP via Getty Images)

Majority of Republicans think Donald Trump is better than Abraham Lincoln by six points in a new edition of the weekly tracking poll from Economist/YouGov. Republicans surveyed prefer Trump, 53 percent to 47 percent.

This trend continued when going back through the Republican presidents. In the poll, Republicans prefer Trump to George W. Bush (71 percent to 29 percent). Those surveyed also prefer Trump to George H.W. Bush (71 percent to 29 percent). Republicans also prefer Trump to Gerald Ford (82 percent to 18 percent), to Nixon (86 percent to 14 percent), and to Eisenhower (65 percent to 35 percent).

Advertisement

However, in true Republican fashion, Trump couldn’t best Ronald Reagan. Republican surveyed preferred Reagan, 59 percent to 41 percent.

The online poll surveyed 1,500 adult citizens, with 1,189 register voters, between Nov. 24-26. The margin of error for registered voters is plus or minus 3 percent. Here is the full Economist/YouGov poll.

Share This Story

More in Donald Trump

Can Trump Leave the Golf Course Long Enough to Show Up for the Impeachment Inquiry?

Donald Trump Went to Afghanistan to Personally Thank the Troops

Alternative Names for Thanksgiving by Me, a Radical Leftist Fighting the War on Thanksgiving