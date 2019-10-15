Pete Buttigieg Hereby Swears to Protect Massive Insurance Companies From the Dangers of Medicare for All

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Cry time? Sure, why not?
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Pete Buttigieg will not let Bernie Sanders bully insurance companies with Medicare for All. No way—not on his watch!
- Rudy, Rudy, Rudy! [ABC News]
- The San Diego Republican Party will not endorse Duncan Hunter because it selectively condemns crime. [NBC News]
- That feeling when you’re in a restaurant and for a split second you think the mirror is actually just a door to another room:
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.