Pete Buttigieg Hereby Swears to Protect Massive Insurance Companies From the Dangers of Medicare for All

Katie McDonough
Cry time? Sure, why not?

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • Pete Buttigieg will not let Bernie Sanders bully insurance companies with Medicare for All. No way—not on his watch!
  • Rudy, Rudy, Rudy! [ABC News]
  • The San Diego Republican Party will not endorse Duncan Hunter because it selectively condemns crime. [NBC News]
  • That feeling when you’re in a restaurant and for a split second you think the mirror is actually just a door to another room:
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.

About the author