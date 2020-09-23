Once Again Trump Says, Out Loud, That He Wants to Steal the Election

Image : Pool ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

That President Trump hopes to steal the 2020 general election is no surprise to anyone paying attention to the administration’s anti-vote-by-mail propaganda, its casual disruption of the United States Pos tal Service, and the president’s endorsement of voter suppression tactics, like installing armed poll watchers in cities across the nation. But as Election Day nears, it’s getting harder for Trump to avoid saying the quiet part out loud.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he’s eager to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court because he suspects election results will be determined by the courts. Trump wants to assure that the court is conservative-leaning if that were to happen.

“I think this will end up in the Supreme Court, and I think it’s very important that we have nine justices,” Trump said.

Advertisement

He continued:

“I think it’s better if you [fill the seat] before the election, because I think this scam that the Democrats are pulling —it’s a scam—the scam will be before the United States Supreme Court. I think having a four-four situation is not a good situation. If you get that. I don’t know that you’d get that. I think it should be eight-nothing or nine-nothing. But just in case it would be more political than it should be, I think it’s very important to have a ninth justice.”

Trump did not clarify what precisely he meant by “scam,” but he’s likely referring to states tweaking election laws to make it easier to vote amidst a fucking pandemic.

But this wasn’t the only galling thing he said to reporters. When asked to address Black Americans who are disappointed by the despicable Breonna Taylor verdict, here’s what he had to say:

My message is that I love the Black community and I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president—and I say—with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln. And I mean that. With opportunity zones, and with criminal justice reform, with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities [and] colleges [and] schools, nobody’s done more. Abrahama Lincoln, let’s give him the nod, but beyond that, nobody’s done more. I love the Black community. I don’t know enough about it. I heard a decision was just made... but after I see what the decision is, I’ll have a comment on it.

Advertisement

The Black community can sleep soundly tonight hearing this, I’m sure.

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Senator John McCain, is voting for Joe Biden in November. Why? Well, she claims that it’s Biden’s “integrity” and “empathy” that has motivated her to vote across the aisle. But something tells me that Trump shitting on her husband when he was alive and continuing to do so after his death probably has something to do with her choice too.

Advertisement

Funnily enough, her daughter and View host Meghan McCain didn’t mention her mother’s endorsement during Wednesday’s show.

Advertisement

New York judge to Eric Trump: Aht aht aht!

Advertisement

Dr. Deborah Birx is reportedly sad that Trump found another Yes Man on the coronavirus task force to enable him. [ CNN

is reportedly sad that Trump found another Yes Man on the coronavirus task force to enable him. [ Want some more Trump nightmares? Here are some possible outcomes if Trump doesn’t concede. [ Atlantic

This certainly got our attention:

Advertisement

Pennsylvania 2020 could be the new Florida 2000. [ Politico

Speaking of Florida, the state’s attorney general is pissed that billionaire Michael Bloomberg and others are helping to pay off the debts of formerly incarcerated people:

Advertisement