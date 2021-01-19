Not to Alarm Anyone, But Mitch McConnell Is Starting to Think This Trump Character Might Be Bad News

Image : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

This may come as a surprise to anyone who has been a Republican or in space or doing a stint a silent monastery on a mountaintop with no electricity since 2015, but Donald Trump seems to inspire shitty people to do awful things, according to Mitch McConnell, who has made a whole career out of being a shitty person who needs no inspiration from Trump and therefore would know.



McConnell’s remarks on the Senate floor today seem to be a departure from his previous stance on Trump, which was that Donald Trump was super great and the two of them were best friends who shared a hatred of universal health care and passion for torturing immigrants. But no more. McConnell now says that inciting truly horrible followers to behave violently is officially out of style and that people might get in trouble for doing it, according to Politico:

“ The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on the last full day of Trump’s presidency. ‘They were provoked by the presid ent and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on.’”

Advertisement

No word from McConnell on who those “other powerful people” might be. Guess we’ll never know. [Politico]

Much like how a person fresh out of a relationship will cut an ex out of existing photographs, Donald Trump’s soon-to-be-ex vice president is trying to remember the good times he had with mother and the gang in the old VP quarters without dredging of painful memories of all the things he had to do to Donald Trump’s ego in order to hold on to his power and attention, by selecting a few artfully edited memories:

See ya, Mike. No thanks for the memories.