No One Wants Extremely Shitty Homeowner Donald Trump to Be Their Neighbor

Image : Al Drogo ( Getty Images )

Despite once promising that he would never live at Mar-a-Lago, outgoing loser president Donald Trump seems to once again be going back on his word and making plans to move to his Palm Beach club for good . He already made it his official residence when he registered to vote in Florida, and Melania has been spotted touring nearby schools for their tall son Barron. The Trumps have recently started renovating their private residence. But some of his would-be neighbors in Palm Beach are making it very clear they don’t want him.

Advertisement

According to the Washington Post, some of Trump’s potential neighbors have sent what seems like a strongly worded letter to the city of Palm Beach, as well as the Secret Service, claiming “that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club.”

Part of their rationale, from what I can glean? He is, unsurprisingly, an extremely shitty neighbor! More, via the Washington Post (emphasis my own):

In the demand letter, obtained by The Washington Post, an attorney for the Mar-a-Lago neighbors says the town should notify Trump that he cannot use Mar-a-Lago as his residence. Making that move would “avoid an embarrassing situation” if the outgoing president moves to the club and later has to be ordered to leave, according to the letter sent on behalf of the neighbors, the DeMoss family, which runs an international missionary foundation. For years, various neighbors have raised concerns about disruptions, such as clogged traffic and blocked streets, caused by the president’s frequent trips to the club. Even before he was president, Trump created ill will in the town by refusing to comply with even basic local requirements, such as adhering to height limits for a massive flagpole he installed, and frequently attempting to get out of the promises he had made when he converted Mar-a-Lago into a private club. “There’s absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club,” said Glenn Zeitz, another nearby Palm Beach homeowner who has joined the fight against Trump and had previously tangled with him over Trump’s attempt to seize a private home to expand his Atlantic City casino. “Basically he’s playing a dead hand. He’s not going to intimidate or bluff people because we’re going to be there.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that some of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors have tried to argue he can’t live there, using the 1993 agreement he signed when he turned Mar-a-Lago into a private club as the basis of their claim. When Trump tried to install a dock at Mar-a-Lago, his neighbors raised a fuss, and won. “One prevalent issue remains lingering, whether President Trump still considers Mar-a-Lago Club his residence,” Reginald Stambaugh, the attorney for one of the families, said at the time. “He still can’t have it both ways. It’s either a club or a residence—not both. Florida’s voting laws apply to citizen Trump. If he resides there, he will have to close the club.”

Stambaugh is also representing the DeMoss family in their latest efforts to prevent Trump from becoming their permanent neighbor. Lest you start thinking too fondly of the DeMosses , however, know that they are an extremely rich family that has funneled significant amounts of money to the Christian right. Can’t have the Secret Service or protesters hanging around when you’re hard at work trying to impose Biblical law on America, I guess!

In the latest letter Stambaugh sent, he noted, “Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and we are confident President Trump will find one which meets his needs.” Fight! Fight! Fight!