Image : Getty

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

If there’s one thing we know about the presidential candidate who calls himself Pete, it’s that he won’t go away. If there is a second thing we know about him, it is that his surname is comprised of a series of letters grouped in a formation with which many Americans are unfamiliar.



According to a recent poll by the New York Times, 44 percent of Boomers recognized Pete, as opposed to 6 of Gen Z and 15 percent of millennials. However, 6,000 respondents came up with 168 ways to spell Mayor Pete’s last name including Boot Edge Edge and Butwiege. Great job, America, way to not try at all. Those of us who actually pay attention to these things know it’s Vutte Geig.

Advertisement

Let’s barf our way into the weekend.