No One Can Spell Butti...

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
If there’s one thing we know about the presidential candidate who calls himself Pete, it’s that he won’t go away. If there is a second thing we know about him, it is that his surname is comprised of a series of letters grouped in a formation with which many Americans are unfamiliar.
According to a recent poll by the New York Times, 44 percent of Boomers recognized Pete, as opposed to 6 of Gen Z and 15 percent of millennials. However, 6,000 respondents came up with 168 ways to spell Mayor Pete’s last name including Boot Edge Edge and Butwiege. Great job, America, way to not try at all. Those of us who actually pay attention to these things know it’s Vutte Geig.
Let’s barf our way into the weekend.
- We’ve already run one Jon Voight piece today, but for real, if we can’t trust the vision of the actor who gave us Baby Geniuses 2 and the man who used to be in Home Alone 2 but isn’t anymore, what truths can we trust? [Jon Voight Twitter]
- The Department of Homeland Security is probably spying on people trying to help migrants and relying on detainees’ testimonies while in custody to create secret government lists in order to do real evil shit like flag pastors for additional interrogation at the border. [Gothamist]
- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez might run for president someday, as might we all. [Politico]
- Brace yourselves in a doorway against the shock of the following information: A military man admired by Donald Trump has been described by colleagues as “evil.” [New York Times]