No One Can Pronounce Kiev

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Today in impeachment news, words are hard and long meetings where only white men talk are tedious.



Here is all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Today’s impeachment hearings introduced a bombshell: We’ve all been pronouncing Kyiv incorrectly. According to this very helpful explainer, the key-ev sound we’ve all been making when ordering chicken is not the noise, closer to keev, made by Ukrainians when naming their capital. Good to know! [ Twitter

Advertisement

The other bombshell: Trump yells into the phone about things that could get him impeached. [ Vox

Rep. Jim Jordan thinks Adam Schiff knows who the whistleblower is, and Rep. Devin Nunes knows a bunch of buzzwords. [ Politico

Eric Trump would know from boring.

And what it’s like to be desperate and off-putting.

Advertisement

Aides think now is probably not a good time for Trump to fire anyone. [ Washington Post

But they’re just fine with making up rules for keeping asylum seekers out of work. [ CNN

Bernie ate a salad. [ New York Times

Save us, Liz.

Advertisement

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has been Barf Bag.