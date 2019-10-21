A Supposedly Feminist Website
Barf Bag

No Bedbugs for the G7 Summit, Unfortunately

Katie McDonough
Image: AP
Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Cry time to start the week.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • The G7 summit will no longer be held at the president’s private golf club, which is good because of self-dealing but bad because mostly everyone in attendance deserved to get bed bugs. [Washington Post]
  • Pete rising. [Politico]
  • And CEOs love him. [Guardian]
  • The Trump administration is still planning on collecting DNA samples from asylum-seekers, which is monstrous and will “allow the government to amass a trove of biometric data on hundreds of thousands of migrants.” [Associated Press]
  • The major news about Mitt Romney this week is that he’s a secret Reply Guy, but he also has thoughts about Republicans fearing Elizabeth Warren. [Axios]
  • Speaking of, Warren is about to release her plan on how to finance Medicare for All. [Politico]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.

