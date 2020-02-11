New Hampshire Belongs to Bernie

Image : via AP

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, earning about 4,000 more votes than second place candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders gave an ebullient victory speech in Manchester shortly after the race was called for him. “The reason that we are going to win is that we are putting together an unprecedented multigenerational, multiracial political movement,” Sanders said, championing campaign cornerstones like Medicare for All and comprehensive immigration reform. “Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Bernie did well (particularly with voters under 30) but both Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar did much better than expected. Both Bernie and Mayor Pete will leave New Hampshire with nine new delegates—Sanders now has a total of 21 delegates, and Buttigieg has 23—and Klobuchar picked up the remaining 6 .

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden got trounced, coming in at respective fourth and 5th places and picking up no delegates. Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, and Deval Patrick dropped out. Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer are still in it, for some reason. Bloomberg wasn’t on the ballot, but will probably haunt us until Election Day.