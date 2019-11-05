National American History and Founders Month Is Absolutely Not a Thing We Should Do

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Contemplating replacing Diet Dr. Pepper with White Claw for the foreseeable future. Don’t forget to vote today, if you can!
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Of course:
- Some sad news for Rudy Giuliani. [CNN]
- Some sad news for Donald Trump. [New York Times]
- Even sadder news for Donald Trump. [Washington Post]
- Rand Paul wants to out the whistleblower. [Politico]
- If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “Gee, I wish I could get my Amazon delivery while I’m here at Yellowstone,” apparently you and some Trump administration officials are on the same dumb page. [The Guardian]
- Not great! [BBC]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
This has been Barf Bag.