Nancy Pelosi Wore Her Best Funeral Outfit For the Impeachment Vote

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi entered the House floor of the Capitol building on Wednesday wearing a knee-length high neck black dress, accented with gold touches: gold necklace, gold bracelet, and gold Mace of the Republic pin. The mace symbolizes the authority of the House of Representatives, and there’s a deliberateness in its appearance: She wore it during an October press conference about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, as well as during President Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this year.

It also looks like something straight out of the Game of Thrones wardrobe department. Hand of the King pin, anyone?

Pelosi wasn’t alone in her dark decor. NBC News reports that congresswomen informally planned to wear dark colors for the day’s events, which Rep. Debbie Dingell—who wore an ensemble of gray and black—said was meant to signal the somber tone of the impeachment inquiry.

Other Congresswomen like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, Barbara Lee wore a variety of blacks, dark purples, and navy blues; Debbie Wasserman-Schultz even wore black and dark blue in the same outfit! But not everyone got the memo: some wore an assortment of reds, fuschias, and even white instead. This certainly wasn’t the collective effort that wearing all white during the State of the Union was, but it was an effort all the same. Some brave congresswoman should have gone the extra mile and went for a full- out trad goth look to really push the somber talking point, but I digress.

The House of Representatives are halfway through an exhaustive day declaring their opposition or support of the two articles of impeachment lobbed against President Trump; one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress.



“Our founder’s vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House,” Pelosi said at the beginning of the day’s proceedings. “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”