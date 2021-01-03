Nancy Pelosi Wins Re-election, Will Continue on as Speaker of the House

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

Despite the Democratic Party’s losses in the House of Representatives last November, Speaker Nancy Pelosi still managed re-election by a narrow margin of votes.



Advertisement

Pelosi, still the only woman to ever serve as Speaker of the House, was re-elected with 216 votes on Sunday , CNBC reports. She was supported by all but five House Democrats, two of whom voted for other candidates and three of whom voted “present.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California will continue on as the Republican Party’s Minority Leader after receiving 209 votes.

Advertisement

With Democratic control of the White House and the, uh, House-House firmly settled— barring anymore last-minute phone calls from Donald Trump, that is—all that remains to be seen are the results of Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia, which will decide the fate of the Senate. If either David Perdue or Kelly Loeffler win their races, the GOP will retain control of the chamber. But if both of the Republican incumbents lose to challengers Jon Ossoff or Raphael Warnok, the Senate will be split 50-50, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a crucial tiebreaking vote needed to push the Democrats’ legislative agenda.

As of Friday, a record-breaking 3 million early votes had been cast in the Georgia Senate runoffs, Reuters reports. Polls are perhaps total bullshit, I know, I know, but CNN has Ossoff and Warnok narrowly leading .