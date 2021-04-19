Nancy Pelosi Is Not Going to Censure Auntie Maxine, Who Is, Of Course, Right About Everything

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

There is only one person in the entire United States government who will n ever be checked and her name is Maxine Waters. On Saturday, Rep. Waters was in Minneapolis, where she encouraged protestors mourning the police shooting of an unarmed man to continue fighting the good fight for justice.

“We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active,” Waters told reporters, a ccording to ABC News. “ We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Republicans interpreted this call for resilience as a call for violence, with Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Leader, tweeting, “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

On Monday, Nancy Pelosi addressed this outrageous request with a politically correct version of, nah, I’m good, refusing to censure Waters. Nobody wants that smoke. Instead, Pelosi offered a semi-defense of her colleague’s statement telling reporters, “Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement.”

Never one to miss out on a party, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also took issue with Auntie Maxie’s very correct stance and wrote in a tweet that she wanted Waters removed from her position entirely. Greene then went on to refer to Waters as the “Commander of the BLM domestic terror army” and is trying to get some movement behind #ExpelMaxineWaters. Greene, who wanted to bring her firearms to work, threatened to beat up her co-workers, and harassed a Parkland survivor also referred to Maxine Waters as a “danger to society.” Auntie Maxine has not responded to Greene’s harassment as she is too busy doing her job, attending protests, and probably flawlessly executing pull-ups with proper form.