The bag… There appears to be…… barf in it. But underneath that barf, lie myriad topical news items about our current political landscape such as the fact that Amy Klobuchar withdrew from consideration to be Joe Biden's running mate in November's presidential election, The New York Times reports.



In an MSNBC interview that aired Thursday night, the Minnesota S enator claimed that she called up the former Vice President on Wednesday and told him to pick a woman of color instead.

“ After what I’ve seen in my state and what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment,” said Klobuchar, in reference to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police , which triggered weeks of Black Lives Matter protests around the world that show no sign of stopping any time soon . “I truly believe, as I told the V ice P resident last night, that I believe that this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

One could optimistically argue that Klobuchar is attempting to divest from the ways in which white supremacy have benefited her a nd will continue to benefit her in the vice presidential race—though, cynically, I think she’s just trying to a) obfuscate further media focus on the violence she committed against Black people in Hennepin County during her time as County Attorney, and b) fuck over Elizabeth Warren for some reason.

With Klobuchar gone, having left a trail of breadcrumbs that spell “PICK A WOC” on her way out , Kamala Harris is now the odds-on favorite to join Biden on the Democratic Party’s ticket in November.

The California Senator, who endorsed the former Vice President in March after dropping out of the presidential race three months prior, is reportedly “thought of very highly within the campaign,” an anonymous Biden campaign source told Newsweek.

A lot of people who don’t work for ol’ Joe apparently like Harris, too; a Monmouth University study released this week found that she was the top choice for veep among the more than 2,000 Democratic primary voters surveyed .



Everyone’s cool with thousands of people getting covid I guess.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Friday afternoon that Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday c an go on as planned, Politico reports, sans social distancing or mask-wearing despite the fact that those things work pretty well to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Trump even got Tulsa’s Mayor to waive the city’s curfew for the thousands of rally attendees so that they might celebrate afterwards, if they so choose.

The President also appears to have threatened violence against anyone who shows up to protest. “A ny protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” spaghetti ‘n’ fashballs tweeted. “It will be a much different scene!”

H ate it here!!