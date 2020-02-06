Missouri State Rep Introduces Anti-Choice Bill That Defines a Fertilized Egg as a Person

Image : Getty

Mike Moon, a Republican s tate r epresentative from Missouri who you may remember from the time he beheaded a chicken on a Facebook live video to announce an anti-abortion bill, is back on his bullshit. According to The Guardian, Moon has introduced a new bill called the Right to Due Process Act, which “redefines a fertilized egg as a person with all the constitutional rights of any other citizen” and requires police officers to “affirmatively enforce” the Missouri constitution’s due process clause, treating every abortion like a murder with no exceptions for incest, rape, or “women who have pregnancies which are not viable and potentially fatal.”

Another idiotic state representative, Ben Baker, said enforcement of this proposed bill would require thoughtful “consideration”:

“The main thing for me, is understanding again – if it is a life and we believe it is a life then it should have rights just like the rest of us. But how we go about that line of where we would forcefully deal with that situation – I think we have to take a lot of things into consideration.”

Advertisement

The good news is that Moon is full of it and so far, his bills have not passed, according to M’Evie Mead, the director of policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri. “Representative Moon’s bills rarely receive hearings and rarely make it to full score votes. His desire in this debate is focused on getting a lot of attention,” she said.

Missouri’s relationship with abortion and women’s health rights has been precarious at best. In October, Missouri’s state health director admitted to keeping track of Planned Parenthood patients’ menstrual periods allegedly to “identify patients who had undergone failed abortions.” In fact, there is only one abortion provider in Missouri, Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. According to Reuters, the state health department refused to renew the clinic’s license last year, which Planned Parenthood has since sued. If it closes, Missouri will become the sole U.S. state without legal abortion services despite the fact that Roe v. Wade is still in effect... for now.