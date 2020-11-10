Mike Pence Is Going on Vacation, But We Have Some Better Ideas (Guantanamo)

Image : SAUL LOEB / AFP ( Getty Images )

It has only been three days since Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 Presidential election, a decision Republicans are denying with the kind of ferocity I thought they only reserved for climate change and the existence of the covid-19 pandemic. And yet, despite the brief interlude, the soon-to-be former Vice President Mike Pence has decided it is time to go on vacation to Sanibel, an island off Fort Myers along Florida’s Gulf Coast. For some reason h e’s attended church services there before, Tampa Bay Times reports, as if Pence isn’t a sentient demon waltzing around this country in a human suit. I wonder if he knows the body of water he’ll enjoy is the Gulf of Mexico. I assume this would be a turnoff.

At any rate, I thought it would be appropriate to list off a few suggestions of where Pence should go on vacation that is not Florida. You know, places where he’d feel more at home:

10. Quarantine. There’s a pandemic waging havoc, no one should be going on a beach vacation right now, especially the goddamn Vice President of the United States of America. At least he won’t be that for very much longer, am I right?

9. One of his administration’s beloved immigrant detention centers.

8. A music festival’s port-a-potty, after the sun has set and it has been in use all day. It’s dark, he’ll miss Coldplay, and what was that squishy thing?

7. A dump. (The flies will finish their bidding.)

6. A populous Midwestern DMV at the end of the school year, when most high school freshman have passed their mandatory Driver’s Education course.

5. A public school and/or hospital with limited PPE.

4. Conversion therapy camp, where he will undergo “therapy,” for his homophobia.

3. Guantanamo Bay

2. War

1. Hell.... It had to be said.

Byeeeee!