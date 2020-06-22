Mike and Karen Pence Join the Long and Illustrious List of Republicans Who Love Committing 'Voter Fraud'

Image : Getty

On Monday, Donald Trump, who has himself voted by mail, wrote in a tweet, “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history - unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!”



But unfortunately for him, that theory is, like most statements that escape his tiny butthole-shaped mouth, easily debunked. Another inconvenient truth? Republicans, from Trump himself to his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, sure do love to vote by mail, or in their words, commit voter fraud. And now we can add the Pences to that list.

As Business Insider reports, Mike Pence and Mother Pence voted in the Indiana Republican primary this past April via mail-in ballots, and in an interesting if perfectly legal twist, used a residence they haven’t lived in since 2016 as their official address.

More, from Business Insider:

The Pences cast their mail-in ballot on April 13 by listing the Indiana governor’s mansion as their residence, according to a copy of the state’s voter files. The second couple moved out of their taxpayer-funded house in Indianapolis at the end of 2016 as they prepared for their move to Washington but remain registered for voting purposes at their most recent address along with the state’s current Republican governor, Eric Holcomb.

Speaking of Kayleigh McEnany, on Monday, she certainly did her very best to pretend that Donald Trump is not a racist and did not use the phrase “kung flu” to describe covid-19 during his poorly attended rally on Saturday.

Just so we’re all operating on the same page, here is Donald Trump calling covid-19 the “kung flu”:

During Monday’s White House press briefing, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked McEnany, “Why does he use racist phrases like the kung flu?”

“The president doesn’t,” McEnany replied. She added, “What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China.” Bless your heart, Kayleigh, for trying.

If you just can’t get enough of McEnany, there’s more:

