Mick and Donald—Friendship Over

We’ve all been left out of our friend’s top-secret plans, right?
- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney apparently had no idea that there was an operation to take down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi going on until it was already happening. Mulvaney was reportedly at home in South Carolina at the time of the operation, but was briefed about the incident later that night. For the chief of staff to be left in the dark like this is unheard of and could indicate either gross incompetence (possible!) or that Trump is ready to drop him from the Trump administration clique any minute (also possible!). Welp! [NBC]
- Impeachment investigators have summoned War Mustache to testify next week. [New York Times]
- No refugees have been resettled in the United States during the month of October and the pause is likely to continue into November. [CNN]
- Ilhan Omar offered a pretty weak justification for voting “present” for a resolution to formally recognize the Armenian genocide. [NBC News]
- Twitter will no longer run political ads. [NBC]
- More people are getting on board with Medicare for All:
- Kamala Harris’s campaign isn’t looking too good right now. [Politico]
- Charter school advocates are attacking Elizabeth Warren now, which must mean she’s doing something right. [Washington Post]
- In Bernie Sanders news... yerrrrrrr!
- Donald Trump Jr. still doesn’t know how to sit:
