Merry Christmas From These 2 Very Merry People

Melania and Don having a nice time together on Christmas Eve Image : via Getty

Melania Trump, fresh off a wild night Being Best in a power collar at the Mar-a-Lago Christmas Eve party, posted a Christmas message from the Trumps on Wednesday morning that seemed...a tad...devoid...of the holiday spirit.



Here is the video, presumably filmed and cut long before Christmas, though certainly not before Melania bedecked the White House with a bunch of lethal-looking “Spirit of America” decor. (RIP blood trees, which might have been a more fitting backdrop, to be honest!)

Advertisement

I’m not saying that you have to be happy on Christmas, as many people spend it fighting with various family members and/or streaming services that do NOT seem to be offering the classic film The Holiday on the Holiday, for some inexplicable reason. And I’m certainly not in favor of forcing anyone to smile when they do not want to.

Still, one might expect, in a message wishing 327 million people “warmth and bliss,” a “joyous and merry Christmas” and a “happy, HAPPY new year,” that there be some semblance of that warmth and bliss somewhere. Maybe? I don’t know.

For comparison’s sake, here’s Donald talking about 9/11, a holiday he truly does love:

Advertisement

How are the other Trumps doing on this blessed day?



Image : via Getty

Advertisement

Hm.