Melania's Former Adviser Is Publishing a Tell-All, Too

Publishers are continuing to get a lot of mileage out of the extremely leaky Trump administration and yet another White House tell-all is scheduled to hit shelves in the coming months.



Joining John Bolton and Mary Trump is former Melania adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who will add Melania & Me to the growing pile of inside-scoops designed to cash in on once-close associations with the first family.

According to the Daily Beast, those familiar with the project say that Wolkoff used to be considered a “loyal confidante” who helped plan Trump’s 2017 inauguration (from which she “profited excessively”). But money is thicker than blood (that’s the saying, right?) and now, “people with knowledge of the project say the content of the book is largely negative and that the manuscript heavily trashes the first lady.”

I’m still getting over the part where advising Melania was actually somebody’s full-time job, given the perfectly psychotic public persona she’s created for herself. (In fairness, Wolkoff tried.) She was reportedly canned shortly after the inauguration for raking in $26 million for her personal media firm.

Nevertheless, it sounds like the First Lady still considered the two buddies, writing in an email that, “I am sorry that the professional part of our relationship has come to an end, but I am comforted in the fact that our [friendship] far outweigh[s] politics.”

If that love didn’t sour after Wolkoff handed over a trove of inauguration-related documents to federal authorities, then this project should certainly do the trick.

Publisher by Simon & Schuster describes the book as “a revealing and explosive portrayal of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s fifteen-year friendship with Melania Trump and observations of the most chaotic White House in history.” It’s scheduled for release on September 1.