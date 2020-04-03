Melania Retreats into Fine Photography

Image : Getty

First Lady Melania Trump has been keeping a low profile these days: Ever since delivering a covid-19 themed public service announcement aimed toward parents, assuring them that things will get eventually get back to normal, she has kept away from the spotlight and has refrained from offering any additional video messages. Perhaps she is simply in mom mode, taking care of her 14-year-old son Barron while her husband lays waste to the nation and continues to defy her Be Best agenda at every opportunity—or maybe she’s just very much over this First Lady shit.

Either way, her Instagram account offers a window into... well, something. There’s debate among the Jezebel staff as to whether or not Trump herself takes and uploads the photos that are posted to the account or if everything is managed entirely by her staff. But I’m of the opinion that Trump’s Instagram account so lacks the polish one would expect from a dedicated team (unlike her step-daughter Ivanka’s beautifully filtered photos and aesthetically pleasing Instagram stories) that it’s hard to believe that anyone other than her controls the lions share of the images and captions that show up there. The low quality, often yellow filtered photos, the robotic messages, the poorly cropped stock images... it’s exactly what one would expect from a 49-year-old woman who doesn’t seem to give a fuck about her social media presence; exactly the first lady figure-head the country needs during a time of crisis!

Is Melania Trump still in D.C.? Is she sequestered to an underground White House bunker, waiting for this all to die down? Is she... okay? How is she occupying her days while the rest of us fret over mass unemployment and a crumbling health care system? For some insight into how she’s doing, let’s take a look at what she’s posted on Instagram since her little PSA.

A happy birthday message to her son, with a photo that looks like it was plucked from a stock photo website.

It’s worth noting that Tiffany Trump posted a more personable tribute to her half brother than this.

This mildly informative lil post

A photo of the White House taken on an iPhone 4

This poorly cropped disaster

Trump recommending that everyone “enjoy spring & beautiful nature.”

Yellow filter

And this photo of a pillar

Melania Trump! She’s doin’ just fine, folks!