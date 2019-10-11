The wealthiest women in the United States are getting wealthier because capital income is the feminist we need. According to Forbes, the 56 women on its Forbes 400 list currently have a combined net worth of nearly $430 billion—a $100 billion increase from last year. Why? The change was “largely due to divorce and death.” (Most wealth in this country is inherited, in fact. I’m inspired!)



So who are these incredible women and when will they be subject to confiscatory wealth and inheritance taxes? Inquiring minds want to know!

Alice Walton

Image : AP

Walmart heir Alice Walton, whose net worth is a staggering $51.4 billion, is the richest woman in the United States because our failure to tax inheritance creates dynastic wealth! She apparently likes to wear statement glasses. Nice!

Lauren Powell-Jobs

Image : AP

Lauren Powell-Jobs is worth $21.3 billion and maybe dates Ben Affleck. Incredible! Now just imagine that the estate transferred to her after her husband’s death had been heavily taxed and reinvested in public programs and infrastructure or something like a social wealth fund that pays dividends to the public!

Mackenzie Bezos

Mackenzie Bezos is worth $36.1 billion and has kissed Jeff Bezos’s shiny head at least one time in her life, I bet. Bernie Sanders’s wealth tax would potentially reduce her post-divorce wealth by 50 percent in a 15-year period! She would still have $18 billion left, which is too much to have left!

All of These Other Badass Queens

And then there are these women—53 of them! All smiling, all inspirational! Wealth and inheritance taxes for all of them!

Rock on, ladies!