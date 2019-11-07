Man's Dog Denies Being a Very Bad Dog

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Why yes, I am drinking a Diet Dr. Pepper right now!
Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:
- Mike Pence is just horrified that people are claiming he once considered using the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office. Suuuuuure, dude. I have a dog—I know this is just another dog trick! [Politico]
- Trump has been ordered by a judge to pay some nonprofits $2 million in damages. [New York Times]
- Rudy Giuliani, now realizing this could end badly, is lawyering up! [New York Times]
- Meanwhile, Lindsay Graham is off twirling his tinfoil hat. Also, he is physically incapable of correctly pronouncing Sondland’s last name, apparently:
- When good insults are spoken by bad people, about bad people but who are bad in a different way, and it’s sexist. : (
- The Nation, like Jezebel, is begging Joe Biden to drop the fuck out. [The Nation]
- Bernie released a very good immigration reform plan. [The Intercept]
- Some important endorsements for Elizabeth Warren!
Advertisement
- And the criminalization of being homeless continues, this time in Las Vegas. [NBC News]
Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This has been Barf Bag.