Man's Dog Denies Being a Very Bad Dog

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
Why yes, I am drinking a Diet Dr. Pepper right now!

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • Mike Pence is just horrified that people are claiming he once considered using the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office. Suuuuuure, dude. I have a dog—I know this is just another dog trick! [Politico]
  • Trump has been ordered by a judge to pay some nonprofits $2 million in damages. [New York Times]
  • Rudy Giuliani, now realizing this could end badly, is lawyering up! [New York Times]
  • Meanwhile, Lindsay Graham is off twirling his tinfoil hat. Also, he is physically incapable of correctly pronouncing Sondland’s last name, apparently:
  • When good insults are spoken by bad people, about bad people but who are bad in a different way, and it’s sexist. : (
  • The Nation, like Jezebel, is begging Joe Biden to drop the fuck out. [The Nation]
  • Bernie released a very good immigration reform plan. [The Intercept]
  • Some important endorsements for Elizabeth Warren!
  • And the criminalization of being homeless continues, this time in Las Vegas. [NBC News]

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.

