Man Who Says Liberals Should Be Hanged Appointed to Montana Governor-Elect's Transition Team

Image : Tommy Martino ( AP )

While Donald Trump will be scraped out of the White House in just a few short weeks, his acolytes across the country will continue to make him proud, unfortunately. In Montana, for instance, Governor-elect Greg Gianforte has added State Representative Kerry White to his transition team, which will select a new director of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Much like our infantile commander-in-chief, White seems to be have spent his recent days freaking out on social media, calling for liberals to be hanged and referring to Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris only as “hoe.” What a long life it has been.



Screenshot : The Montana Post

The Montana Post, which dug up a trove of disturbing posts from the last few days alone, reports that “further searches reveal a pattern of inflammatory, offensive, and downright troubling remarks.”

Additionally, White may or may not have been collecting a salary as an executive director of Citizens for Balanced Use (House Republicans declined to investigate), at one point tried to move the State Parks Department to the Department of Commerce, and just seems like a general terror. From the Montana Post:

He opposes the Endangered Species Act, has called for the transfer of federal lands that would necessitate their sale by the state, and even supported the racist Bundy clan in Nevada after they took up arms against federal law enforcement.

In his posts, White says repeatedly that he will soon be free from the censoring shackles of Facebook, and will be moving to Parler, where politicians and everyday people alike can spread all the made-up drivel they want.