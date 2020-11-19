A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Man Who Says Liberals Should Be Hanged Appointed to Montana Governor-Elect's Transition Team

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:montana
montanakerry whiteconspiracy theorist
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Man Who Says Liberals Should Be Hanged Appointed to Montana Governor-Elects Transition Team
Image: Tommy Martino (AP)

While Donald Trump will be scraped out of the White House in just a few short weeks, his acolytes across the country will continue to make him proud, unfortunately. In Montana, for instance, Governor-elect Greg Gianforte has added State Representative Kerry White to his transition team, which will select a new director of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Much like our infantile commander-in-chief, White seems to be have spent his recent days freaking out on social media, calling for liberals to be hanged and referring to Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris only as “hoe.” What a long life it has been.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Man Who Says Liberals Should Be Hanged Appointed to Montana Governor-Elects Transition Team
Screenshot: The Montana Post

The Montana Post, which dug up a trove of disturbing posts from the last few days alone, reports that “further searches reveal a pattern of inflammatory, offensive, and downright troubling remarks.”

Advertisement

Additionally, White may or may not have been collecting a salary as an executive director of Citizens for Balanced Use (House Republicans declined to investigate), at one point tried to move the State Parks Department to the Department of Commerce, and just seems like a general terror. From the Montana Post:

He opposes the Endangered Species Act, has called for the transfer of federal lands that would necessitate their sale by the state, and even supported the racist Bundy clan in Nevada after they took up arms against federal law enforcement.

G/O Media may get a commission
All About Hue Chenille Cardigan
All About Hue Chenille Cardigan

In his posts, White says repeatedly that he will soon be free from the censoring shackles of Facebook, and will be moving to Parler, where politicians and everyday people alike can spread all the made-up drivel they want.

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

SoulCycle's Star Instructors Reportedly Harassed Riders, Shamed Fat People, Received a Benz As Thanks

I Have Had It With These Motherfucking Dates on This Motherfucking Plane

Here's a Little Story About the Time Donald Trump Apparently Believed He Was Being Cut in Half by Lasers

Let's Meet the 2 Republicans In Michigan Who Tried and Failed to Pull Off a Coup for Trump Last Night

DISCUSSION

weeptalker
chocolate covered raisons d'être

Trump got over 73 million votes. 73 million. That is a lot of angry vengeful losers.