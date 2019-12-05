On Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for House committee chairs to proceed with “articles of impeachment” against President Donald Trump. In a video address on Capitol Hill, following yesterday’s public impeachment hearing, Pelosi said the president’s “wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our constitution.”

Pelosi started with a brief, pointed history lesson on the founding fathers’ prescient fears of “the king president corrupted by foreign influence,” and the “constitutional remedy” carved out to protect against such a prospect. Then she got straight to the point: “The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.” She continued:

The president has engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision of our founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our Founders and our heart full of love for America, today I’m asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.

Impeachment, she’s coming for ya.