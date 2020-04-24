Lysol Would Like You to Please Ignore the President

Image : Getty

On Thursday night, Donald Trump had some interesting medical advice for people who are worried about contracting covid-19: W hy not just try injecting disinfectant into your body?



Advertisement

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said during his daily briefing. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

In case you’re wondering what medical experts like Dr. Deborah Birx thought of Trump’s advice, well, just take a look:

Advertisement

RB, the company that makes Lysol products, was so alarmed that it issued a statement urging people to, for the love of god, please not listen to the president:

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus. As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

As global policy health expert Dr. Vin Gupta noted to NBC News, consuming cleaning products is “a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves.”

Given that some people have taken Trump’s previous “medical” advice to heart and ended up dead, perhaps it’s a blessing that it’s practically impossible to find Lysol products on the shelves.