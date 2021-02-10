Looks Like Mitt Romney Had a Close Call at the Capitol

Image : Brandon Bell ( Getty Images )

Day two of former President Trump’s Senate impeachment hearing included a slew of never-before-seen footage inside the Capitol building during the January 6 Capitol insurrection. One such video shows Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman directing Republican Senator Mitt Romne y out of harm’s way as an angry mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists was heading in their direction.



“On the first floor, just beneath them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chambers,” Rep. Stacey Plaskett said, narrating the scene. “Officer Goodman made his way down to the first floor, where he encountered the same insurrectionists we just watched breach the Capitol.”

The aforementioned footage she was referring to showed the initial breach of the Capitol building by rioters, including at least one man wearing head-to-toe tactical gear and armed with a baseball bat. Among the group were also members of the right-wing extremist group, the Proud Boys.

Goodman was hailed a hero of the Capitol Riots when a reporter’s video footage showed him strategically leading the mob away from the Senate chambers. It’s believed that if it wasn’t for Goodman, the casualty count could have been much higher than the five who died and the hundreds that were injured.

And given how much the right despises Romney these days... Romney might have gotten really lucky.