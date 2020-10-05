Look At These Pictures of Kayleigh McEnany

Image : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

I was looking on the internet today and found some pictures of Kayleigh McEnany, a very important person in the White House. They were fine pictures, as far as pictures go. In them, she appeared lax and carefree, like there was literally not a worry in the world. Of course there isn’t, for Kayleigh. She’s the White House P ress S ecretary.

The pictures tell a somewhat mundane story, of Kayleigh’s jaunt to speak with the White House press pool on Friday, October 2. She appears calm and collected. She even removed her mask multiple times, probably because she cares so much about being heard and understood. The mask was in the way! So off it went.

Look at her form, as she rips the mask right off. McEnany is obviously a woman who knows how to take off a mask.

Masks muffle a person’s voice, even for the loudest speakers. She knew, if she was going to get her point across—and enjoy all that beautiful D.C. air—the mask needed to go.



I’d even go so far as to call McEnany a hero. Look at how brave and poised she is, maskless, while addressing the dizzying amount of reporters that hound her wherever she goes. Maybe McEnany found herself winded, after such a high stakes chase. Of course she had to take off her mask—how else would she breathe?

As White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh also finds herself on TV quite a bit. It’s de rigueur for a woman as important as she is. While being broadcast into the homes and phones of millions of Americans, how could they possibly see her face, or smile, or hear her words, with a mask on? It would be impossible. Off it went!

Look at the way she bravely tears it off her face, while still being mindful of her delicately curled coifs. This is a professional mask taker-offer!

Unfortunately, we all can’t be like McEnany. Many of us are essential workers, but McEnany is the most essential, according to McEnany. She can take her mask off as she pleases, because she is extremely important, and the White House Press Secretary. The rest of us should just go about our day, masks securely tightened to our not-so-important faces.