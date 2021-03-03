Local Man Refuses to Let Allegations of Bad Behavior in the Past Keep Him From Doing a Bad Job in the Present

Image : Scott Heins ( Getty Images )

Though New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he has learned his lesson following a recent spate of sexual harassment allegations, none of those lessons seem to include stepping away from his responsibilities and letting someone else have a turn.



Despite the fact that former aides say he was harassing them as recently as this past summer and the photographic evidence of Cuomo appearing to have been using his power to make sexual advances to women who were just trying to work, Cuomo says he’ll simply stop doing that if we all just, like, agree to let it go already:

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” he said on Wednesday. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”

This is a step up from his original denial, about on par with Monday’s apology, which was sort of a calf-deep wade into apology waters that maintained that Cuomo did not know what sexual harassment was in June, but does know now. However, when asked if he was going to self-impose some sort of penalty on himself for abusing his position in a way that hurt others amid calls for his resignation, Cuomo answered:

“I wasn’t elected by politicians. I was elected by the people of the state of New York. I’m not going to resign.”

Meanwhile, Cuomo is also facing allegations that the state hid covid-19 data around deaths right around the same time his aide alleges he was sexually harassing her. Perhaps he simply did not know he couldn’t do that either. Certainly sounds like a man who should keep his job.