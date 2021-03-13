Literally Everyone Wants Cuomo to Resign

Photo : Seth Wenig ( Getty Images )

Both of New York’s senators have joined the growing number of Democratic leaders calling on Andrew Cuomo to resign ugly.



Advertisement

Hours after the state’s g overnor held what Jezebel staff writer Ashley Reese termed a “bizarre Friday afternoon press conference” in which he denied the half-dozen allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct made against him in recent weeks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released a statement urging Cuomo to step down.

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement, the Associated Press reports. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Schumer and Gillibrand echoed earlier calls from other high-ranking Democratic leaders from Cuomo’s state and beyond including New York representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, who released a joint statement on Friday affirming their support for Cuomo’s accusers.

The governor, still under scrutiny for trying to cover up the number of covid deaths in New York nursing homes last year, has apparently “ lost the support of almost the entire 29-member New York congressional delegation and a majority of Democrats in the state legislature,” the AP notes.