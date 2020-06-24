Lindsey Graham Has Bizarre Meltdown Over the French Revolution, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Image : Getty

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is no stranger to dramatics, but he really cranked the dial to maximum goofy late Wednesday morning in a Twitter thread about the previous night’s election results. It was a big win for lefty Democrats: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez- backed congressional candidates like Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones won big in New York, and Medicare-for-all/ Green New Deal/f ree c ollege/Bernie-Sanders-endorsing Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker is in a tight primary race in Kentucky. Any shift left is a horrifying prospect for conservative Republicans like Graham, and he made his anxiety known on main with some French Revolution references to boot.

“It appears the French Revolution has now come to the Democratic Party based on initial primary results from New York and Kentucky,” Graham tweeted. “If you had any doubts about who is in charge of the Democratic Party ALL doubts should have been removed.”

Hilariously, he kept tweeting , saying that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and presumptive Democratic nominee for President, Joe Biden, are all “figureheads.” It’s Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the so-called Squad running the show!

He concluded that “t he Democrat Party will be held captive by the most radical political mob in modern American history. Their power and electoral success appears to be growing day by day.”

I mean, I wish! Yes Graham, let’s keep manifesting. Vibe with me, babes, we are getting that Medicare-for-all in 2021, honey!

I don’t know, this might be hard to believe, but it turns out that Florida’s grand covid-19 re-opening is already a shitshow. The Daily Beast reports that the state’s tourism and party scene is already skirting social distancing regulations with wild abandon, and while both young and old are complicit, young people are increasingly contracting the virus in higher numbers than they did earlier in the year.

Community spread is on the rise, as evidenced by the state’s massive spike on covid-19 cases. From Daily Beast:

Florida was one of more than a dozen states Monday with upward trends for daily case counts of the virus, with more than 100,000 confirmed cumulative cases and 3,266 deaths. Miami-Dade County, which had the highest number of infections Monday, had 710 new cases overnight, and on Tuesday, a local hospital reported it had reached capacity.

Sunday was also the 19th consecutive day that the tally of new positive test results for the novel coronavirus exceeded 1,000 across the entire state, according to The Tampa Bay Times. In a spectacular 10-day stretch, cases on the radar of the state’s health department more than doubled, the paper found.

But this hasn’t stopped restaurants from being packed, filled to the brim with customers going maskless. Sure, complaints have been made, but establishments have reportedly been let off with a slap on the wrist, not fines or misdemeanors. Governor Ron DeSantis’s lackadaisical approach to covid-19 can’t help, and neither does the blasé approach by Floridians under 40.

Charles Lockwood, senior vice president of University of South Florida Health and dean of the university’s Morsani College of Medicine, said his message to young people socializing without precautions was a simple one: “Stop.” [...] “Cases have increased sixfold while testing has doubled in the past three weeks and the average age of cases has dropped by 25 percent—so this sudden, unexpected increase is being driven by younger folks non-complaint with social distancing and face covering,” said Lockwood. “We’re seeing the bottom fall off in terms of younger folks getting infected,” Lockwood told The Daily Beast. “Our worry is that these young folks are going to start infecting their parents and grandparents.”

But expecting a change in behavior is, perhaps, asking too much. Daily Beast talked to a 25-year-old who isn’t pressed. “Only old people and people with weak immune systems have died from it,” he said. “If you eat fattening foods, don’t work out and don’t take care of your body, it is going to be hard to fight it.”

Okay, dude.

Some 24-year-old beat a Trump -endorsed candidate in the Republican runoff for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district Tuesday night. LOL, welp! [ Axios

-endorsed candidate in the Republican runoff for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district Tuesday night. LOL, welp! [ A New York Times/Sienna poll shows Joe Biden with a 14-y7ufg point lead over President Trump . [ New York Times

Three suspects have been indicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. [ NBC News

See how long you can stand to hear these angry Floridians go on about how masks... cause covid-19?

