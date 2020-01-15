Lev Parnas' Lawyer Is Probably Shitting Himself Right Now

Image : Getty

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate who allegedly aided digging up dirt on President Trump’s political enemies, is set to appear on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show on Wednesday night, a move that would make any sensible lawyer want to piss themselves. And that’s just the beginning of a nutty slew of information that has come out in the last 24 hours about Parnas, the Ukranian-American businessman who was indicted for alleged campaign finance violations last fall.

Advertisement

NPR reports that Parnas provided a “trove” of documents which suggested that former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under surveillance by individuals associated with Giuliani (in other words, goons).

From NPR:

But it’s a string of WhatsApp messages from late March 2019 taken from Parnas’ phone that is drawing the most scrutiny. In those texts, Parnas and an associate named Robert F. Hyde, a retired Marine who is running for Congress as a Republican in Connecticut, criticize Yovanovitch, who was still a U.S. ambassador at the time. “Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that,” Hyde wrote in an encrypted message to Parnas. He added, “She under heavy protection outside Kiev.” The messages also seem to indicate that Hyde might have been involved in monitoring Yovanovitch and her movements.

And here’s another fun nugget from the documents, per the Washington Post:

Notes taken by Lev Parnas — who is an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and is now facing federal criminal charges — show what his and Giuliani’s mission was when they got in touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “get Zalensky to Announce that the Biden case will Be Investigated.”

Advertisement

Trump is probably having a normal one about all of this!

Is Parnas going to go full Giuliani during this interview? Let’s find out.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s new French bulldog, Deco, accompanied her to work today. The dog isn’t a rescue, and it probably can’t breathe for shit, but it’s admittedly a very cute lil’ creature.

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez shared a few videos on her Instagram story and some photos on her Twitter account. Deco love getting pets by Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. Good boi.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives voted to send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate. [ Washington Post

voted to send articles of impeachment against to the Senate. [ Bernie Sanders received the endorsement of immigrant rights organization Make the Road Action. [ Politico

received the endorsement of immigrant rights organization Make the Road Action. [ Does Chris Matthews know who John Brown is?

Advertisement