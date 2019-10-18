Let Us Journey Into a Truly Wild and Escalating Beef Between Tulsi Gabbard and Hillary Clinton

Barf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.
- Hillary Clinton has a conspiracy theory she wants to share, and it is tha Russia is grooming a Democrat currently running for president. She’s not naming names or anything, but, uh, she’s probably talking about Tulsi Gabbard. “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” she said on former Obama advisor David Plouffe’s podcast. “She’s the favorite of the Russians.” [CNN]
- And Gabbard is pissed, calling Clinton “queen of the warmongers.” Whew!
- John Kasich thinks it’s time for President Trump to be impeached, even though it bums him out!
- Former Defense Secretary James Mattis is reclaiming that “overrated” insult that Trump lobbed at him. During a speech at a fancy charity dinner Thursday, Mattis said, “I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump, because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals. And frankly, that sounds pretty good to me.” Ha. Ha ha ha. Ha. [Politico]
- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters during a briefing that the Trump administration withheld aid to Ukraine to investigate Democrats, a claim that the White House has repeatedly denied. Moments later, at the same briefing—perhaps upon realizing his massive fuck up—Mulvaney denied saying that and claimed the media was deliberately misconstruing his statements. Greatest minds! [New York Times]
- Pete Buttigieg is removing a former Chicago city attorney from an upcoming fundraiser and is returning his campaign donations after discovering that the man was part of a campaign to block the release of footage depicting the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, who was killed by a Chicago police officer. Yike! [Associated Press]
- At least some Nazis got their guns taken away, so that’s good! [Daily Beast]
