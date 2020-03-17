Let Them Eat S'mores

Image : Getty

First Daughter Ivanka Trump wants to remind the American public that she is just like the rest of us plebs and is hunkering down at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Of course, countless Americans are either unable to work from home or have been laid off and are currently in panic mode while their children are bouncing around the house...but allow Ivanka to provide a little levity in this dark uncertain time.

Trump has some advice for parents who are cooped up at home with the kiddos: Camp out in the living room! Because who doesn’t have time for that? “Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional).”

Trump accompanied her tweet with a photo that reveals a much fancier version of the broom and bedsheet setup she recommended to h er followers. I mean, what’s the thread count of this tent, really? When she’s not traversing the globe meeting with world leaders, Trump revels in cosplaying as a scrappy, resourceful mom who uses frugal Pinterest hacks . But Ivanka Trump is not very good at pretending not to be rich.

While Ivanka Trump impersonates a normal mom, the real normal moms of America—who do not have nannies and wealth and access to some of the best medical care in the country—are just trying to hold it together.